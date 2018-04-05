Insider Selling: Salesforce.com (CRM) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $1,154,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $566,050.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $586,750.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $581,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $611,800.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $632,400.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $1,256,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $638,350.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $635,050.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $1,271,800.00.

CRM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,049,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $84,140.73, a PE ratio of 264.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23. Salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. analysts expect that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS set a $144.00 target price on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce.com by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

