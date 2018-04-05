Insider Selling: Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) Insider Sells 29,388 Shares of Stock

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) insider Vinod Lala sold 29,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $311,512.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:VG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 221,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,357.60, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Vonage Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.19 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vonage by 3,438.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,594,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,359 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $15,311,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vonage by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,989,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vonage by 103.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,674,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $11,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Summit Redstone reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

