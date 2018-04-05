Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0381 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and Bancor Network. Insights Network has a market cap of $4.76 million and $8,369.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00691948 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00181997 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035032 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042154 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 209,823,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,736,613 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

