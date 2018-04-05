Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Air T. Inc acquired 10,000 shares of Insignia Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $15,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,872. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) Major Shareholder Air T. Inc Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/insignia-systems-inc-isig-major-shareholder-air-t-inc-purchases-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc (Insignia) is a developer and marketer of in-store products, programs and services for consumer goods manufacturers and retail partners drive sales at the point of purchase. The Company’s products include the Insignia Point-of-Purchase Services (POPS) in-store marketing program, thermal sign card supplies for the Company’s Impulse Retail System, laser printable cardstock and label supplies, and The Like Machine.

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.