Insmed (INSM) and Ocata Therapeutics (OCAT) Financial Comparison

Ocata Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OCAT) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ocata Therapeutics and Insmed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocata Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Insmed 0 2 7 0 2.78

Insmed has a consensus target price of $37.44, indicating a potential upside of 80.28%. Given Insmed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insmed is more favorable than Ocata Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Insmed shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Insmed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ocata Therapeutics and Insmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocata Therapeutics -4,564.66% -103.02% -46.18% Insmed N/A -78.04% -57.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocata Therapeutics and Insmed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocata Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Insmed N/A N/A -$192.64 million ($2.89) -7.19

Summary

Insmed beats Ocata Therapeutics on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocata Therapeutics Company Profile

Ocata Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of Regenerative Ophthalmology therapeutics. The Company’s advanced products are in clinical trials for the treatment of Stargardt’s macular degeneration, dry age-related macular degeneration, and myopic macular degeneration. The Company is also developing several pre-clinical terminally differentiated-cell therapies for the treatment of other ocular disorders. Additionally, it has a number of pre-clinical stage assets in disease areas outside the field of ophthalmology, including autoimmune, inflammatory and wound healing-related disorders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases segment. Its lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation (LAI), which is in late-stage development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC). Its earlier-stage pipeline includes preclinical compounds that the Company is evaluating in multiple rare diseases of unmet medical need, including methicillin-resistant staph aureus and NTM. Its earlier clinical-stage pipeline includes INS1007 and INS1009. INS1007 is an oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1. INS1009 is an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has completed a Phase I study of INS1009.

