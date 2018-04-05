Inspired Energy (INSE) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.35) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s current price.

LON:INSE remained flat at $GBX 19.10 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday. 6,785,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,255. Inspired Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 14.55 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.25 ($0.34).

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau services, historical audits, energy management, public sector procurement services, renewable energy project, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

