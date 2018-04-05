Insulet Co. (PODD) EVP Sells $297,500.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) EVP Bradley A. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bradley A. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Bradley A. Thomas sold 7,250 shares of Insulet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $607,622.50.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4,963.24, a PE ratio of -183.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $88.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.16 million. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,096,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,633,000 after buying an additional 624,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $33,373,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,968,000 after buying an additional 571,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,623,000 after buying an additional 506,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,808,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,795,000 after buying an additional 443,970 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

