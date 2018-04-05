InsurePal (IPL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,224.00

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, InsurePal has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsurePal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. InsurePal has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and $4,224.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00691873 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00185301 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035199 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

InsurePal Token Profile

InsurePal’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsurePal is insurepal.io. The official message board for InsurePal is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InsurePal

InsurePal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy InsurePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurePal must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

