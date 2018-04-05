Intel (INTC) Shares Down 0.2%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.29 and last traded at $49.02. Approximately 20,986,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 36,731,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

The firm has a market cap of $228,358.55, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $436,423.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $267,691.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,252,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intel by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,672,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Intel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,338,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,998,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,941,934,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,011,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $990,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,225 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

