Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have $56.37 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INTC. Morningstar set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.30.

INTC stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $232,233.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Intel has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $53.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Intel will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $98,332.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,172.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $427,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 517,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,866,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

