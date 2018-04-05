Intelligent Trading Tech (ITT) Price Tops $0.0570 on Exchanges

Intelligent Trading Tech (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Intelligent Trading Tech token can now be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, ForkDelta, COSS and IDEX. Intelligent Trading Tech has a total market capitalization of $558,992.00 and approximately $1,099.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Intelligent Trading Tech has traded 83% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Intelligent Trading Tech Profile

Intelligent Trading Tech was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Tech’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,799,899 tokens. Intelligent Trading Tech’s official website is intelligenttrading.org. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Tech is /r/ITT_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Intelligent Trading Tech’s official Twitter account is @itt_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Intelligent Trading Tech Token Trading

Intelligent Trading Tech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, IDEX, Mercatox and COSS. It is not possible to buy Intelligent Trading Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Tech must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Intelligent Trading Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

