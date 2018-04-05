Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Hold Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.51 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $232,233.00, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Intel will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $3,623,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $880,610.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,371.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 111.8% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/intels-intc-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-dz-bank-updated.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.