IntenseCoin Trading Down 16.9% This Week (CRYPTO:ITNS)

IntenseCoin (CURRENCY:ITNS) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. IntenseCoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $3,690.00 worth of IntenseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IntenseCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IntenseCoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.02498540 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023711 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018842 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006444 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000310 BTC.

IntenseCoin Coin Profile

IntenseCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. IntenseCoin’s total supply is 412,612,856 coins. IntenseCoin’s official Twitter account is @intensecoin. The Reddit community for IntenseCoin is /r/intensecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IntenseCoin’s official website is intensecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IntenseCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight algorithm. “

IntenseCoin Coin Trading

IntenseCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase IntenseCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IntenseCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IntenseCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

