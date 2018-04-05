Intercede Group’s (IGP) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Intercede Group (LON:IGP) in a report published on Wednesday.

IGP traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 28 ($0.39). The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,493. Intercede Group has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 65.65 ($0.92).

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyIDaaS, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; RapID, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services; and RapID Secure Login that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

