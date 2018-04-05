Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICPT. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.75.

NASDAQ ICPT traded up $6.64 on Wednesday, hitting $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,144. The firm has a market cap of $1,581.60, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $135.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($1.04). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.95% and a negative net margin of 275.18%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.84) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,464,000. DSC Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,649,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,991,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

