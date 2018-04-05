Interfor Corp (IFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFP. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of Interfor stock traded up C$0.55 on Friday, reaching C$24.61. 223,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,870. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$17.01 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Interfor had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of C$532.78 million during the quarter.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation is a Canada-based lumber provider. The Company and its subsidiaries produce wood products in British Columbia, the United States Northwest and the United States South for sale to markets around the world. The Company operates through solid wood segment. The Company offers a range of products, including Clear Cedar Finger Joint Bevel Siding, Clear Cedar Solid Bevel Siding, Clear Cedar V-Joint Paneling, Dimension Lumber, Elite Cedar 5/4 Radius Edge Decking, Elite Cedar V-Joint Paneling, Elite Knotty Cedar Decking, Fineline Paneling, Japan Zairai-Beams, Japan Zairai-Ground Sill, Japan Zairai-Posts, Japan Zairai-Roof Structure, Japan Zairai-Small Structural, Reserve Boards, Reserve End-Matched Paneling, Reserve Lodgepole Pine Paneling, Reserve V-Joint Decking, Special Appearance Grade Cedar Timbers, Reserve Ponderosa Pine Paneling and Studs.

