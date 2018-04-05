Critical Analysis: International Consoltd Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) versus Its Rivals

International Consoltd Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS: ICAGY) is one of 24 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare International Consoltd Airlns Grp to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Consoltd Airlns Grp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consoltd Airlns Grp 1 4 2 0 2.14 International Consoltd Airlns Grp Competitors 313 1124 1707 143 2.51

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 8.17%. Given International Consoltd Airlns Grp’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Consoltd Airlns Grp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

International Consoltd Airlns Grp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Consoltd Airlns Grp’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Consoltd Airlns Grp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Consoltd Airlns Grp $25.95 billion $2.26 billion 7.42 International Consoltd Airlns Grp Competitors $15.03 billion $962.69 million 9.60

International Consoltd Airlns Grp has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. International Consoltd Airlns Grp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares International Consoltd Airlns Grp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consoltd Airlns Grp 8.96% 139.43% 25.09% International Consoltd Airlns Grp Competitors 8.39% 27.20% 6.31%

Dividends

International Consoltd Airlns Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Consoltd Airlns Grp pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. International Consoltd Airlns Grp is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of International Consoltd Airlns Grp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Consoltd Airlns Grp competitors beat International Consoltd Airlns Grp on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About International Consoltd Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations. The Company operates various aircraft fleet services, including Airbus A318, Airbus A319, Airbus A340-600, Boeing 787-800, Embraer E190 and Boeing 777-200, among others. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing airline marketing, airline operations, insurance, aircraft maintenance, storage and custody services, air freight operations and cargo transport services. The Company offers its services in cities, including London, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Dublin. The Company’s brands include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, IAG Cargo and Avios.

