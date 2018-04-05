International Game Technology (IGT) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media stories about International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. International Game Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3478579060033 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,802. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $5,275.33, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.55.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.37). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

IGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $34.00 price objective on International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

