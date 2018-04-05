International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.55 million.

NASDAQ ISCA opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1,855.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Speedway has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

Get International Speedway alerts:

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that International Speedway will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Speedway from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised International Speedway from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Speedway from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “International Speedway (ISCA) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/international-speedway-isca-issues-fy18-earnings-guidance.html.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.