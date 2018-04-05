Intersect ENT (XENT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase raised Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

XENT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,507. The company has a market capitalization of $1,105.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 0.75. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,975.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $433,951.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

