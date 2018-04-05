Intevac (IVAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Intevac currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 50,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,682. The company has a market cap of $147.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.88. Intevac has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Intevac had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Intevac will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder April Fund Ltd. 21 acquired 88,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $600,526.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Dury acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $31,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 370,964 shares of company stock worth $2,382,072. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1,393.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 2,509,200.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc (Intevac) is a provider of vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The Company’s segments include Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives.

