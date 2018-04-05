INTL FCStone (INTL) Position Boosted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of INTL FCStone worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of INTL FCStone during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in INTL FCStone during the third quarter valued at $275,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in INTL FCStone by 75.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in INTL FCStone during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in INTL FCStone during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

In other INTL FCStone news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 5,000 shares of INTL FCStone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 750 shares of INTL FCStone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $34,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,454.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTL. BidaskClub cut shares of INTL FCStone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of INTL FCStone from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

INTL opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $803.34, a P/E ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.68. INTL FCStone has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. INTL FCStone had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter.

INTL FCStone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

