BidaskClub Downgrades INTL FCStone (INTL) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered INTL FCStone from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

INTL opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.01, a PE ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. INTL FCStone has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter. INTL FCStone had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $34,777.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,454.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 5,000 shares of INTL FCStone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,750 shares of company stock worth $2,766,918. Corporate insiders own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in INTL FCStone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of INTL FCStone by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of INTL FCStone by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 415,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of INTL FCStone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,503,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of INTL FCStone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INTL FCStone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

