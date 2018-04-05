Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Showa Denko K.K. (SHWDY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS: SHWDY) recently:

4/5/2018 – Showa Denko K.K. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company's business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. "

3/30/2018 – Showa Denko K.K. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/29/2018 – Showa Denko K.K. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2018 – Showa Denko K.K. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/23/2018 – Showa Denko K.K. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Showa Denko K.K. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2018 – Showa Denko K.K. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SHWDY traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.66. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143. Showa Denko K.K. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67,265.29 and a P/E ratio of 21.22.

