Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

3/28/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “BrainStorm announced the appointment of two more experts in the field of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to the recently formed (March 12th) Scientific Advisory Board (SAB); Stanley Appel, MD and Amit Bar-Or, MD now join Jerold Chun, MD, PhD on the SAB (see their bios below). The SAB formed as a resource for scientific/medical expertise and guidance as Brainstorm executes the ongoing P3 study of NurOwn cells in ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).””

3/19/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.95. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 91,495 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the period. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd.

