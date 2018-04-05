Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cision (CISN)

Cision (NYSE: CISN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2018 – Cision was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

3/23/2018 – Cision was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

3/22/2018 – Cision is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Cision was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

3/15/2018 – Cision was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

Shares of NYSE CISN traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 825,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,382. Cision Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1,388.23, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of -0.04.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cision Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings (Cayman) L.P. Canyon sold 5,799,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $59,846,980.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CISN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Cision by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cision by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

