Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Coupa (COUP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coupa (NASDAQ: COUP):

3/14/2018 – Coupa had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Coupa had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $38.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Foresi’s Take. Cumulative spend under management, which Coupa defines as the money managed by companies through the process they use to purchase goods or services (Spend Management), grew to over $680 bn from $570 bn in 3QFY18 and $365 bn in the year-earlier period. Billings grew by a solid 40% y/ y for FY18. Revenue growth reaccelerated in the period and adjusted operating margins improved on an annual basis.””

3/13/2018 – Coupa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Coupa had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/13/2018 – Coupa had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

3/13/2018 – Coupa was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Coupa had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

3/13/2018 – Coupa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

3/13/2018 – Coupa had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Coupa was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Coupa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

3/7/2018 – Coupa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

3/5/2018 – Coupa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Coupa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

1/31/2018 – Coupa is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2018 – Coupa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Coupa (COUP) traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.62. 452,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,632. Coupa has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $2,514.52, a PE ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Coupa had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $53.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Coupa will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $2,229,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $5,198,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,159 shares of company stock valued at $17,478,926. Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Coupa by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 3,962,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 410,240 shares in the last quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Coupa by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP now owns 633,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 263,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 152,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

