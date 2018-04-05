Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Green Plains Partners (GPP)

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ: GPP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2018 – Green Plains Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2018 – Green Plains Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

3/20/2018 – Green Plains Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/9/2018 – Green Plains Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2018 – Green Plains Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2018 – Green Plains Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

2/10/2018 – Green Plains Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/9/2018 – Green Plains Partners was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Green Plains Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Green Plains Partners (GPP) opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.65. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.22 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 92.54% and a net margin of 55.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

