Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Investment Technology Group worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Investment Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Investment Technology Group by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Investment Technology Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITG opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.42. Investment Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $23.96.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $126.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.70 million. Investment Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. Investment Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Investment Technology Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Investment Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Investment Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Investment Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investment Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Investment Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investment Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Investment Technology Group

Investment Technology Group, Inc (ITG) is a financial technology company that helps brokers and asset managers improve returns for investors around the world. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian Operations, European Operations and Asia Pacific Operations. These four segments provide categories of products and services, such as Execution Services, Workflow Technology and Analytics.

