Investment Technology Group (ITG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Investment Technology Group is one of the leading providers of technology-based equity trading services and transaction research to institutional investors and brokers. ITG’s services help clients to access liquidity, execute trades more efficiently, and make better trading decisions. They offer a fully-integrated family of advanced trading services encompassing three business lines: POSIT, Client-Site Trading Products, and Electronic Trading Desk. “

ITG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Investment Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investment Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Investment Technology Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investment Technology Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE:ITG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. 34,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,772. Investment Technology Group has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $645.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Investment Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $126.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Investment Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Investment Technology Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Investment Technology Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Investment Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Investment Technology Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investment Technology Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 136,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Investment Technology Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Investment Technology Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Investment Technology Group by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Investment Technology Group Company Profile

Investment Technology Group, Inc (ITG) is a financial technology company that helps brokers and asset managers improve returns for investors around the world. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian Operations, European Operations and Asia Pacific Operations. These four segments provide categories of products and services, such as Execution Services, Workflow Technology and Analytics.

