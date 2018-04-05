Investors Buy Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $52.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $28.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.25 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share traded down ($0.40) for the day and closed at $34.60

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Get Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $31,886.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $537,858.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,404.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Balentine LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/investors-buy-johnson-controls-international-plc-ordinary-share-jci-on-weakness.html.

About Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.