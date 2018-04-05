Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT)

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,896 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 585% compared to the average daily volume of 1,153 put options.

RHT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.28. 230,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,015. Red Hat Software has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $167.36. The company has a market cap of $26,065.65, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $698,397.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Red Hat Software by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,552,072 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,147,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Red Hat Software by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,242,177 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $149,187,000 after purchasing an additional 601,622 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Red Hat Software by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 806,581 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $96,870,000 after purchasing an additional 418,380 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Red Hat Software by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,450 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 267,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Red Hat Software by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $257,566,000 after purchasing an additional 260,513 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Hat Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Red Hat Software to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Red Hat Software in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Hat Software from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Red Hat Software from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Hat Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.13.

Red Hat Software Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

