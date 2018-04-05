Investors Buy NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $133.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $103.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.00 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, NXP Semiconductors had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. NXP Semiconductors traded down ($0.65) for the day and closed at $114.78

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40,003.71, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 23.93%. research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,595,554 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,294,444,000 after acquiring an additional 366,810 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 14,858,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,739,770,000 after purchasing an additional 524,967 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,815,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $915,058,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $380,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 2,916,094 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $329,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions.

