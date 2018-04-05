Investors Buy Shares of Adobe Systems (ADBE) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $265.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $208.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.87 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Adobe Systems had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Adobe Systems traded down ($1.51) for the day and closed at $223.54

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.88.

The company has a market cap of $106,339.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. equities analysts predict that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,276 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $3,969,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 165,023 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $32,656,401.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,586 shares of company stock worth $62,229,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

