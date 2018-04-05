Investors Buy Shares of Seagate Technology (STX) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday following insider selling activity. $49.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.82 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Seagate Technology had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Seagate Technology traded down ($0.68) for the day and closed at $58.25Specifically, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $322,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chong Sup Park sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $218,289.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 815,428 shares of company stock valued at $43,782,101. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.12 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.28.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16,605.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 93.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 81,762 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 89,727 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Buy Shares of Seagate Technology (STX) on Weakness Following Insider Selling” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/investors-buy-shares-of-seagate-technology-stx-on-weakness-following-insider-selling.html.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.