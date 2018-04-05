KLA-Tencor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,564 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 964% compared to the average daily volume of 147 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $109.25 on Thursday. KLA-Tencor has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16,418.01, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.24. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 85.81% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $975.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

KLA-Tencor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. UBS began coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $115.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

In related news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 1,120 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $123,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,375 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,530. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/investors-purchase-large-volume-of-put-options-on-kla-tencor-klac-updated-updated.html.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.