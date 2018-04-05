Investors Sell Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) on Strength (XLE)

Investors sold shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $94.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $145.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.79 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Energy Select Sector SPDR had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. Energy Select Sector SPDR traded up $1.21 for the day and closed at $68.59

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.4748 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Energy Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

