Investors Sell Philip Morris International (PM) on Strength (PM)

Traders sold shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on strength during trading on Thursday. $60.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $143.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $83.60 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Philip Morris International had the 4th highest net out-flow for the day. Philip Morris International traded up $0.78 for the day and closed at $101.70

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $155,090.02, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at $82,178,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 346,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. South State Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

