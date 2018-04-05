Investors Sell Shares of The Coca-Cola (KO) on Strength (KO)

Traders sold shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $90.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $187.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $96.17 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, The Coca-Cola had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. The Coca-Cola traded up $0.71 for the day and closed at $43.38

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morningstar set a $48.50 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $185,055.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

