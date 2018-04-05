Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Investors Title stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438. The company has a market capitalization of $377.85, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.64. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $153.71 and a 52 week high of $221.88.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $40.58 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter worth about $101,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter worth about $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC), is engaged in issuance of residential and commercial title insurance, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC).

