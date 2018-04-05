Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Major Shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 1,111,111 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,111,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. 1,308,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $269.49, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Invitae had a negative net margin of 180.85% and a negative return on equity of 124.43%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,916,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 190.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 232.5% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,518,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,531 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,104,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 643,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Invitae by 43.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 174,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

