Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INVH. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,083.31, a PE ratio of 87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $329.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.16 million. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.5% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 15.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates single-family homes for lease in the United States. The Company’s segment relates to acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments.

