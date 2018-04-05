IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,217 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 65.9% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,458,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,325,738. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185,826.73, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. UBS set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.63 to $47.71 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ipg-investment-advisors-llc-invests-247000-in-oracle-co-orcl-updated.html.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.