IQE’s (LON:IQE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.67) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 181 ($2.54) target price on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.74) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 188 ($2.64) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.60) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on IQE in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.97) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 181.57 ($2.55).

Shares of IQE stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 113.90 ($1.60). The stock had a trading volume of 6,398,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.50 ($2.55).

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. The Company’s segments include wireless, photonics, Infra Red and CMOS++. The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of Compound Semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using a process called epitaxy.

