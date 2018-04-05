iQuant (IQT) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

iQuant (CURRENCY:IQT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, iQuant has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One iQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00001036 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Allcoin and Iquant. iQuant has a market cap of $0.00 and $389,292.00 worth of iQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00691342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00183430 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035050 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00039818 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

iQuant Token Profile

iQuant was first traded on August 21st, 2017. iQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for iQuant is www.5iquant.org. iQuant’s official Twitter account is @iQuantChain.

Buying and Selling iQuant

iQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Allcoin, Cryptopia and Iquant. It is not possible to purchase iQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iQuant must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

