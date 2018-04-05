Irwin Gold Sells 20,728 Shares of Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,728 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $969,034.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HLI opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $2,875.62, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions.

