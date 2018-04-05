iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (CSJ) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.25

News coverage about iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (NASDAQ:CSJ) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 46.438937529937 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CSJ traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $103.76. 1,525,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,297. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd has a fifty-two week low of $103.58 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

