Virtu Financial LLC Sells 16,106 Shares of Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf (DGRO)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf (BMV:DGRO) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,106 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 144,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf has a 52-week low of $530.00 and a 52-week high of $689.99.

