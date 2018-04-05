LPL Financial LLC Buys 24,134 Shares of iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.75% of iShares worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $43.18 on Thursday. iShares Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $46.11.

