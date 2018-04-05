Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 75,434 Shares of ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF (BMV:GVI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF (BMV:GVI) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,434 shares during the period. ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 2.22% of ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF worth $45,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after buying an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 273,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV GVI opened at $108.02 on Thursday. ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF has a 1 year low of $2,026.00 and a 1 year high of $2,160.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from ISHARES INTERMEDIATE GOVERNMENT/CREDIT BOND ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

